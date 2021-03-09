Retraso en Proyecto de Iluminación Suscita Inquietud por la

6:20 a.m.

Dawn hasn't broken yet, but many are ready to get their day started... nats: bus engine lights from this school bus are the only thing illuminating the way nats: "esta muy obscura la calle" in the midst of the darkness...elementar y school children wait to be picked-up for another day of learning.... see them here?

Freeze frame and circle kids figures right next to this narrow road...stand two students, waiting for this bus fidencio yzaguirre walks hand-in-hand with his children, all the way to the bus door, every morning sot: fidencio yzaguirre walks children to bus stop "you can't see anything.

It's very dark.

We have to take a lot of precaution, because of any car or anything that could run-over them."

This pitch-black scene, is what folks living in rancho grande, off highway 281, outside san benito, have dealt with for years.

In july, cameron county commissioners approved a plan to place 269 street lights, throughout this colonia it comes with a $72 yearly fee for these folks -- they don't mind the aim was to light- up this colonia by the start of the school year ... it hasn't happened sot: theresa melendez says it's hard to drive at night "it's very difficult.

At night, when we go out - when my daughter gets out late from work - it's such a hassle at night."

They are a step closer, but it could be months before they can see any significant changes melendez just hopes, it happens, before something bad does theresa melendez says it's hard to drive at night "we fear that a child will get run-over.

You can't see them when the bus comes to pick them up.

And when it rains, we have to drop them off really far."

Judge pete sepulveda says since this street light project is so big, it could take until january to