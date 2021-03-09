'Guardian Angel' Helps Deliver Baby in Parking Lot

((donna))a central arkansas couple is calling a stranger their 'guardian angel' after helping to deliver their baby girl.

Brian and sabra bearden say they had just arrived at baptist hospital in little rock around 3 monday morning, after sabra started having contractions.

Brian ran inside to get help --while sabra waited in their car.but their baby couldn't wait any longer.sabra screamed for help as her contractions got closer.

A woman showed up and, moments later, helped deliver baby charlotte.

((sabra bearden -- mother)) "she picked up the baby and put her on my chest and was rubbing her back and rubbing her face.

She was just so calm and so reassuring to me "((sabra bearden -- mother)) "she was just an angel that just happened to be in the parking lot and just came to the rescue and helped me out "((donna))the parents met the woman who helped deliver the baby the next day.the woman says she was visiting her father at the hospital, when she decided to take a break and heard sabra screaming for