Jailers Accused of Assaulting Inmate 8.26.2016

Tonight... two arkansas jailers charged with sexual assault after authorities say they were having sex with an inmate... police say one relationship started nearly a year ago the other -- just a few months ago.

Fox24's mitch mccoy has more.

Outside the white county sheriffs office ((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) we take security seriously here there are cameras... "nats/radio scanner traffic " and inside -- there are even more... watching every move.

((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) the cameras cover a lot of areas but they don't cover all the areas.

And thats where authorities say the now former jailers keira viger (v-jay) and angela jacobs were having sex with inmate kevin domerse.

((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) somebody that we put our trust in violated that trust and violated the law ((mitch mccoy, reporter)) right now, you can't see me and that's how it was when that jailer and the inmate were allegedly having sex but now the spotlight is on ((mitch mccoy, reporter)) and now they'll see the inside of the court room with the lights on.

((mitch mccoy, reporter)) facing sex crime charges ((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) "they know where those black spots are" deputy chief phillip miller says the ex- jailers had sex with the inmate in the sheriff's office -- a bathroom -- even in a wooded area off jail property.

((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) the jailers will move around to different parts of the building.

Whether it's to move inmates around, do headcount or to even move the inmates as they're doing their chores."

Court records show the jailers would have sex at separate times with domerse.

It's unclear if the jailers knew about each other's relationship with the inmate.

They each gave him a cell phone -- which investigators say had nude photos of the women.

((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) he was an inmate at the facility, he did not have the ability to consent while county leaders invest thousands to install more cameras-- ((deputy chief phillip miller, white county sheriff's office)) they'll have their day in court ((jo ann)) the jailers are expected to be in court next month.

Domerse is a prisoner through the department of correction but was at the white county jail for good behavior...he has since been relocated.

The deputy chief says the inmate may even face charges for escape -- because he allegedly jumped over a fence to have sex with one of the jailers.

