What happens *behind* the candidates

When Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a bigot at a really this week, a supporter behind the Donald made a face so funny, it went viral.

Jeanne moos reports on some of the funny things that happened behind the candidates.

What happens behind donald trump, doesn't stay behind donald trump... presidential nominee"hillary clinton is a bigot."it goes viral.

The latest trump supporter to react with shock to the donald's words was pounced on by a critic who wrote..."we are all this woman's face."

"that was classic, that was hilarious.

This lady?

Eeeeee!"

Just over two weeks earlier it was darrell vickers' jaw that dropped... presidential nominee "although the second amendment people, maybe there is."when the donald riffed on how gun supporters might stop hillary.

"i can't believe he said it.

It was a joke."darrell says he's still voting for trump.

Presidential nominee"we can't play games."we've seen one guy feed another chips behind the donald.and who could pay attention to hillary while a guy covered with stickers chewed over her speech."what are the different nicknames you've had?""i've gotten sticker boy, sticker man, idiot."at a trump rally in texas we watched a hyped up supporter display his trump shirt, wag a finger, give thumbs up, thumbs down, signal to cut off immigration, pray when prayer was mentioned, and even climb... presidential nominee"to restore the ladder of success."his own invisible ladder."but sometimes it's hard to tell genuine supporters from pranksters who manage to sneak in to clown for the cameras."pranksters like the guys who got behind clinton... presidential nominee "incredibly grateful."wearing "settle for hillary" shirts.

At a trump rally the same pair showed up wearing armbands.

"trump armbands."the donald may say.... presidential nominee"hillary clinton is a bigot."but trump is a spigot of startling statements.this woman's face was more mobile than her hands which only managed a feeble two claps.

And when he's not provoking funny faces, trump is no slouch at making his own.

Jeanne moos cnn new york.

