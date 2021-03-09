CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

They will be outside of the harker heights walmart from eight to noon tomorrow-- collecting funds for hospitalized children.

The public is invited to come play games and participate in carnival- like contests, for one dollar.

All money will be donated to the children's miracle network.

They say giving back to the community is just as important as their training.

Staff sgt.

Eric covert, 1st cavalry division "part of our ready resilliant campaign includes not only giving back to the community, but being involved with the community and that's what's really important to us so we get out in our community to ensure the people have the help that they need."

Jessica guidry: walmart employees say they're expecting around 100 people to participate in the games and hope to raise as much money as possible.

