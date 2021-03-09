Huntsville City Schools to see new faces

Michelle Watkins and Pam Hill will be the new faces of the Huntsville City School Board.

Resignation.

Huntsville city schools will see some changes on its school board our sade hurst spoke to both newly elected school board candidates.

They both tell us they're ready to get to work... and they're going to make changes.

Ll: pam hill and michelle watkins both are very similar in some ways.they both worked at huntsville city schools.

And most imprortantly they both ran because they want to see a better relationship between huntsville city schools and their community.the celebration is over and it's time to get to work.pam hill"i did not think i was going to win."michelle watkins "i really thought i was going to win."pam hill and michelle watkins are the school board elects for district 5 and 1.

Michelle watkins"i want to make sure that they know i will be an approachable school board member."

On tuesday watkins won over the current school board president laurie mccaulley.michelle watkins"i understand that ms. mccaulley had, you know, 30 plus percent of the vote.

So that's 30 plus precent that didn't support mebut i want them to come on board and let's work together."she will represent district one and she says expect to see more transparency and communication from the board.

Michelle watkins"that was a lot of things that the public did not get from huntsville city schools."

Hill had a challenger who is not new to running for office.

Pam hill "carlos and i spent a lot of time together on election day.

And we were very cordial, we even shared food.

I think we both thought he was going to win."

But she ended up winning the district 5 seat.

Hill not only wants to be a voice, but make some drastic changes.pam hill"i know that teachers feel the stress and students feel the stress of testing.

And we want to erase some of that."

Both tell me that they are ready to be a voice for parents and most importantly the kids.

Michelle watkins "it's time to come together it's time to be united."

Pam hill"i'll get to help make those descisions and it's only one voice, but it will be a loud one."

Ll: hill also adds she does recoginize the school's superintendent will have to call a vote.but she will not back down from being a voice for teachers and students.

Watkins says she hopes to start having meetings with the district one community by the end of the year.

Prescription drug prices are through