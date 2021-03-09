BULLYING AFFECTS

For the last week-- on how schools plan to tackle it and at what point it becomes a crime.

Today-- we talked with a psychologist professor at baylor on the effect it could have on the victim.

It's important for the victim of bullying to stay confident.

A bully usually targets the person they believe is weak.

And regardless if you are involved in these type of situations, you should always say something if you see it happening.

"it is more problemtic for the child if the parents or the school doesn't listen and do something.

So the level of support in a child's life is critical and some adult in their life that validates that they hear them and that they are going to do something about them can stop the life- long impact of bullying."

Jessica guidry: every school usually has a system on how they track bullying and what to do when it happens.

If you would like to take a pledge with us here at fox 44 to stop bullying-- head to our website at my-cen-tex- dot-com and search "not in my town."

Jessica guidry- on any given day,