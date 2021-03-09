Blood Banks In The Ozarks To Test Donations For Zika

- The Food and Drug Administration wants all blood banks in the U.S. to start testing donations for the zika virus.

Years.

Jennifer new at nine... the food and drug administration wants ***all blood banks in the u-s to start testing donations for the zika virus.

In february, the f-d-a announced donors should be deferred for four weeks if they've been to an area with active zika virus transmission.

Nick thompson found out blood banks in the ozarks will soon start taking precautions.

Nick within four weeks, blood banks in 11 southern and western states will have to start testing for zika.

And in a few months, that requirement extends to the ozarks.

The pints of blood people donate at the community blood center of the ozarks eventually travel to nearly 40 hospitals across the region.

But the center has to ask, where have you traveled lately?

Chris pilgrim/media relations representative, community blood center of the ozarks: "we ask each blood donor who comes in to donate whether it be here or at a mobile blood drive, if they've travelled to florida in the last 30 days.

If the answer is yes to that what we've been doing then has been asking did you travel to miami, the place where the zika virus transmissions have occurred.

If they say yes to that we ask that they wait for another blood donation for another 30 days."

And while a donor's blood may provide a lifeline to someone whose sick or injured -- the community blood center has to test whether a donor has a blood borne illness.

"things like west nile virus, hepatitis, hiv, syphillis.

Zika will just be another test that's added onto the ones that we do already.

We'll just institute it on a donation by donation basis and we'll get it done."

A few dozen cases of zika have been reported in missouri, not enough to generate major concern.

But it's better to be safe than sorry.

"the blood supply is safe, will remain safe, even after the instutition of this test.

In fact it may even be a little safer as a result of this test."

Nick all blood banks in the ozarks and across the country will have to test for zika within twelve weeks, the community blood center will have a test in place by early november.