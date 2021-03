ITT Tech could be out of business in a few weeks, and the accreditation of the students is in jeopardy.

I-t-t tech could be out of business within a few weeks.

According to the indianapolis star, the government is not allowing i-t-t to enroll new students, and is telling the school to let current students know that their accreditation is in jeopardy.

I-t-t has 137 campuses