Local Scam Targets St. Mary's Cathedral

Leading the investigation (kelly:) a local church is the target of a new phone scam.

The scammers are claiming to be from saint mary's catholic cathedral, here in amarillo... but the church says the calls are not coming from them.

Fox 14's jordan chavez gives us details and tells us exactly what you should be on the lookout for.

(kelly:) he joins us now live in studio.

Jordan?

(jordan:) kelly, one our viewers who received the call tells us it begins with a recorded voice asking if the person is in need of quote, "urgent prayer."

From there, we're told the person being called is given a couple of options.

(jordan:) they can either press one to continue the call, or three for the opposite effect.

According to saint mary's facebook page, the caller then asks for a donation of 20 dollars.

In the church's post, people are told, "this is not official or legitimate, please do not get taken by the scam."

It then asks people to pray for the person or people responsible.

Sandra davis / received a call: "usually i don't think churches call you and ask you if you're in need of prayer, especially if you're not a member there, or you're not familiar with that church, or anything.

I was kind of like, 'why are they calling me?'" (butted with "you never know who's on that other end."

(jordan:) and kelly, we're not talking about just a few people being targeted.

The calls seem to be widespread.

On the church's facebook post alone, more than a dozen people have shared screen shots of their call logs, showing they too were potential victims. reporting live in studio, jordan chavez, fox 14 news.

Calls to the church for comment were not returned.

However, we do want to share the number to be on the lookout for.

It's from the lubbock area.

Take a look... the number is eight...zero..six.

..

Eight...five...three ... six...seven...four..

.eight.

