Districts Fill Last-Minute Openings

The La Crosse and Onalaska school districts have been scrambling to fill open teaching positions before school starts next week.

Back-to-school is just around the corner, but some districts are scrambling to find qualified educators before school bells ring in a few days.

Tonight fox 25/48's erin obrien explains how some schools in the coulee region are dealing with teacher shortages.

With just days before the start of a new school year... the school district of onalaska filled its last teacher vacancy...this morning.

The district had rushed to fill about five positions in the weeks leading up to september first.

Administrators have been seeing fewer teacher applications for several years now.elementary teachers, we used to see 150, 200 applications.

Now we might see 50.

Among the hardest areas to fill in onalaska... special education and preschool teachers.

When we're looking for a position like a special education teacher sometimes you might see one or two applications, if that.

And in the school district of la crosse it's a similar situation.

Just this week the district has taken on about a dozen new teachers and it promises to fill a few final vacancies before school begins next week.

We're kind of using all avenues we can to get back to where we need to be.

For la crosse administrators, it's been difficult to find teachers in technical education, foreign languages, and high school math.

Unfortunately it's become more and more of the norm.

We start early, we start way back in march and april working on that but most often it happens when we have people leave us late in the season, maybe relocating, those kinds of things.

The positions that we know about generally we've been able to fill in a timely manner except in some of those hard to find areas.

Both districts say they'll be fully staffed and ready to go when students march through the doors on thursday.

In la crosse, erin o'brien fox 25/48 news at nine.