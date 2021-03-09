Natcher Parkway to become I-65 Spur

With more.

Right now, it's the natcher parkway --- but in just a few years it will be the interstate 65 spur --- making the roadway from owensboro to bowling green a federally recognized corridor.

"any of you ever have roosters?

Any of your grew up on a farm?

I'm telling you a spur is short but it's powerful."

Along the natcher parkway now sits a sign that reads 'future i-65 spur'.

State officials revealed the big news friday in owensboro.

"i believe so whole heartedly in the untapped potential of western kentucky."

Over the next roughly six years 20 million dollars of federal funding will go toward upgrading the natcher parkway to interstate standards from owensboro to bowling green.

An additional 13 point eight million dollars will be used to re-do the interchange at the natcher and u-s 231 intersection - in morgantown.

"is it just a marketing thing or do we really need to make these improvements but when we started looking at it, the improvements that are going to be made are improvements that need to be made so we're spending money we should spend anyway."

The work will include upgrading bridge rails, guard rails, exit and entrance ramps, constructing new or modifying existing interchanges, and raising some overpass bridges to increase their vertical clearance.

Making these improvements --- and becoming a federally recognized corridor is expected to bring more people and business to western kentucky.

"i spend alot of my time speaking with businesses that are interested in coming to kentucky, expanding in kentucky.

One of the things they always look for sometimes even before they speak with me or people on my team is how close are you to an interstate highway."

No project time line has been established yet - but kentucky transportation cabinet officials plan to announce one by the end of