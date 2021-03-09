Pets displaced by Louisiana floods find home in Lehigh Valle

Twenty two dogs are embarking on a new life in the Lehigh Valley.

And louisiana --- and the ongoing efforts by people here... to help thousands there.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced from their homes in louisiana by historic flooding.

We've been reporting on how our region has helped out.

That goes beyond helping people.

Thousands of animals need help, too.

As wfmzs kyle rogers reports -- many dogs from the flood zone may now find homes here.

>>>nats>>> reporter: 22 dogs -- >>> nat>>> reporter: embarking -- on a new life.

>>>>>>liz jones/ for a lot of these dogs this is gonna be their first home ever>>> reporter: it was a long ride to the refuge of lehigh valley -- >>> nat pop>>> reporter: a much different world here -- >>> nat of louisanathan where they just came from.afterall -- peta estimates thousands pets are without homes in louisana after historic flooding ravaged towns and cities in the south -->>natbut these dogs -- were without homes -- long before they dropped off at the sancutary at haafsville.

>>>liz jones/ taking the dogs that needed homes so the shelters can opne up and take the ones that need to stay down there>>>reporter: plenty of eager foster parents waited to greet them -->>>liz for the babies.

For the fur babies.

I mean they are loving individuals.

We love them.>>> nat>>>kyle rogers/@kylerogers news and this is what they're calling command central where the dogs are checked in and foster parents can sign up to take care of them and so far 3 have already been adopted >>>eric dams/fostering a dog we have friends and family down in baton rouge and thought why not do a little something to help out >>> reporter:eric dams has wanted to foster a dog -- tonight -- he met millie paws -- who will get used to something new.

>>>eric dams its not a cage, not a crate, it is a home >>>reporter: all of the dogs will be fostered -- until they're ready to be adopted.>>>liz nobody here has to be here.

They're here because they want to be here>>>reporter:in foglesville kyro 69