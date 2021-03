Chumash helping with water for Rey fire fight

The fight to stop the rey fire.

The tribe is providing from its santa ynez wastewater plant.

Thet water is being loaded into trucks to keep dust down at the base camps.

It can also be used for firefighting if need.

The facility can produce 50-thousand gallons of recycled water a day.

And here is a map of the chimney fire burn area.

It's now at just