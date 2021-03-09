Sepsis award

Students at the u of i won second place in a competition that could save thousands of lives.they're designing a way to detect sepsis -- a disease that kills about 250-thousand people every year in the u-s.wcia 3's anna carrera has the story.

If you haven't heard of sepsis -- you're not alone.that's an issue in itself -- and some u of i students are trying to fix it.

Mike rappleye - senior - it actually kills more americans than hiv, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined every year in the united states.sepsis is a disease you can get when there's a complication with an infection.

Sam wachspress - graduated - when you look at the costs for medical system and the consequence is human life.

It's hugely significant.

Even lawmakers have been talking about it -- with the governor signing gabby's law last week.that's meant to encourage hospitals to keep an eye out for early signs."tony - when we came to him in 2012, we wanted no other family member to go through what we went through.

The state of illinois needs to take care of their citizens, and today they are taking care of their citizens."since it has such a huge impact -- and there's no official medical test -- students at the u of i started working on one.the process just needs one drop of blood to test someone's immune system.

Mike rappleye - senior - what we're looking for is to identify patients before they enter that inflammatory cycle so they can get the proper treatment.

Sam wachspress - graduated - it's very much an interdisciplinary project.

We've got electrical engineering involved, polymer chemistry, biochemistry, lots of different sciences are required in order to solve this problem.after more than a year of work -- they entered their research into the venturewell competition.second place means they get 15- thousand dollars -- to keep working on a solution.in urbana, anna carrera, wcia 3 your local news leader.

((aaron))those students work in a lab at carle hospital.

They hope to publish their findings soon -- and keep fine- tuning the test they've