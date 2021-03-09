BARTH 10 PM SAT

The broken record continues to play... tony romo out 6-10 weeks with a compression fracture of his l1 vertabre the injury occured against the seahawks when cliff avril tackeld the romo from behind... here's an alarming stat for dallas fans... the cowboys have just seven wins in 27 missed starts from the star quarterback... basically when romo doesn't play the cowboys don't win... this time around it does seem the team has some insurance... fourth round pick dak prescott has put up terriffic numbers in the preseason... in all three games he is 39 for 50 with 5 passing touchdowns and two rushing tds..

Looking like the week one starter... on to high school fooball estacado taking on hereford and in the first quarter... crazy play here... estacado field goal is blocked but a hereford player inexplecibly touches the ball... estacado jumps on it and takes over at the 6 yard line that would set up tyrese nathan... makes the defender absolutely whiff... speeds into the endzone 7-0 big blue matadors would take advantage of mistakes by the whitefaces... 3rd and 17 bo simms find arquavous nathan for the 68 yard touchdown... 14-7 matadors estacado led 27-7 at the half but hereford would cut the lead to 7 in the fourth quarter... matadors hold off the whitefaces and win 27-20..

Here's what coach marcus shavers had to say after his first win marcus shavers "a lot of emotions you know its been a long time coming you know we got here in march and this things been a whirlwind to be honest with you a lot of change new principal new athletic director kind of a new way of doing things you know it was all new for me anyway we grinded our staff does a great job grinding so happy for our kids and our staff to be able to finish with the w" this evening the knights of columbus held their 57th annual tech kick off event... special guests included former red raiders like marcus coleman... will flemmons and tracy saul... the organization provides scholarships and other benefits to the univsersity and there was a big crowd on hand to enjoy in the festivities marcus coleman says he's happy to be back involved in an organization that does so much for the school marcus coleman "............"

Finally we end with a couple of former red raiders in action right here on k-l-b-k... okland raiders taking on the titans in pre season action.... michael crabtree doing what he does best with a nice grab down the field... one red raider setting up another red raider after the crabtree catch deandre washington scores his first toucdown of his nfl career... the rookie had 8 rushes for 55 yards to along with the receiving touchdown...