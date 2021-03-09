LSU Women's Volleyball suffers their first loss of 2016

Here's more volleyball news -- because i know how much you all love volleyabll.

The l-s- u lady tiga's season opener went swimmingly against eastern kentucky last night.

Their next two matches today weren't as smoothe... at the duke invitational -- match numero uno with u-n-c greensboro is a plus.

The tiga's take it three sets to one.

Junior gina tillis crushing the game with 22 kills... double deuces... tillis and co's follow up with duke... a totally different story.

Duke takes the match a-b-c it's easy as one... two... threee....sets to nil.

Yea... the blue devils turn their pitchfork into a broom for some fall cleaning.

That's l-s-u's first loss in the year of the monkey... they are now 2-1 on the season-- and will be back at it on friday septmeber 2nd for their home opener.