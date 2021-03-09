Custodial Engineer Prays for School Each Morning

An east Arkansas school says it has been blessed by a special employee who goes above and beyond for the school.

Billy sides has been a custodial engineer for wynne intermediate school since 20-12 but he shows up to school early each day----to pray in front of the flag pole.

Sides says god has laid it on his heart to do this each morning.

(billy sides, custodial engineer)"about the kids safety, and all the parents faculty and staff, and bus driver's safety and just the community as a whole."((shannon))sides says he will remain praying faithfull and others have even joined him in