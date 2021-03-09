JPLIN MURAL PROJECT

Dozens of joplin residents channel their inner van gogh for a special project.

A new mural is being painted on the side of an old grocery store in the east town section of joplin.

The mural is a collaborative effort from several east town residents depicting a portion of joplin's history.

The project's lead designer says he enjoyed lending a hand with the project.

He even says the process is more fulfilling than the finished product.

Kyle mckenzie, lead artist: "it'll be nice to see it in the future and remember working with people and you know, just all the people that i've met and things that i've learned about you know, along the way."

Mckenzie and the other painters will be back at it again tomorrow between 10am and 4pm.

The mural is located at the intersection of broadway and mineral in joplin.

Everyone is welcome