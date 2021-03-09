8th annual Green Hill Highland Games attract Scots

To be scottish for a day, today was your chance.

That's because it was the 8th- annual green hill highland games were back in roanoke county.

The day included musicians, vendors and sports.

About 70-athletes competed in scottish athletics and strength competitions.

About a thousand people came out to green hill park for the games.

Chad clark, highland games event director: "you can always be irish on st.

Patrick's day, but to be scottish you pretty much have to be at an event like this."

Today's event helps raise money for warrior 360 - a veterans group.

They hope to raise about 2-thousand dollars.

It was a hot day for anything