PKG: women's day

Sports.

On this international women's day...people around the world are stopping to celebrate women.

In lexington...female restaurant owners and chefs...who could be seen as competitors...came together tonight instead to mark the day the best way they know how.

L3: abc 36 news white allison davis chef/owner, wild thyme cooking ### "nats of cooking" "kristin smith, chef/owner, the wrigley taproom:it feels so awesome to be together, cooking together, celebrating women's day in the way we know how in our industry and telling people that look like us, that they can do what we're doing, or even more exciting things so it's a exciting day to be with each other and to celebrate women's day.

" "samantha fore, chef/owner, tuk tuk sri lankan bites :so it's really nice to be able to cook with people that you admired and respected around town."

"melissa jackson, chef/owner, doodles: it seemed like a no brainer to be part of that and be around all the creativity and strength."

"martine holzman, chef/owner martine's pastries: being together in the same kitchen, with the services that's going on today that.

I'm just so proud to be here and be part of this."

"allison davis, chef/owner, wild thyme cooking: let's not forget the social aspect to be with all these women chefs and just to be back in the, you know, just in a fun environment and feel like you're, you know events are back it's just been great."

"kristin smith, chef/owner, the wrigley taproom: yeah, we couldn't do it without each other.

I feel that way.

" "melissa jackson: it's not about the fall, it's about how you get back up, and how it's easier to stand up if you have a group of people around you to sort of reach down and help you up."

Allison: "and don't let anything deter you from that not 2020 2021, don't let anything, turn you away.

" "samantha: you can do anything you want to do."

Abc 36's monica harkins put that together tonight...adding to the woman power.