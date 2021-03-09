YWCA of Greater Lafayette joins worldwide Dress for Success network

YWCA of Greater Lafayette announced it has officially joined the worldwide Dress for Success network on International Women's Day.

News 18's anna darling attended today's ribbon cutting event to learn more about how this program will help women in our community.

"the impact of the dress for success program is significant and life changing" march 8th is an important day.

It's international women's day.

And its the one year anniversary since the ywca of greater lafayette opened the persimmon empowerment boutique.

"we were able to renovate a 1400 square foot old aquatics locker room into a beautiful space where women could come and be treated with dignity and respect" and on march 8th 2021, the ywca announced it has officially joined the dress for success network.

"we are pleased to become the 145th affiliate in dress for success worldwide family.

Working hand in hand with clients outfitting them for purpose " /nat of ribbon cut/ from greater lafayette to indianapolis, new york city, london and rome, dress for success is a non profit that helps women find work place clothing, career coaching and employment support.

"today we are here, day one of a remarkable journey that's going to bring so much to our community" and the ywca couldn't have done it without the support of the community.

Local mayors john dennis and tony roswarski read a proclamation honoring the day.

"whereas international women's day is an opportunity to choose to challenge, acknowledge and amplify the progress made to advance women's rights" "and whereas the covid 19 pandemic has further exposed and intensified the many challenges women and those who identify as women face in the workplace" and with the help of the ywca dress for success team, local women will be a step closer to overcoming those challenges.

