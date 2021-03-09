HHH Trash Cleanup

After saturday's hotter 'n hell hundred -- there have been a significant amount of complaints about trash left along the route on social media.

Several pictures showed dozens of water bottles and red bull cans along texoma roads.

Hotter'n hell officials say a few groups of unsanctioned, but well intentioned, people were handing out water bottles.

And a red bull truck was also seen along the route.... which was not officially approved through the organization.

sandy fleming/race director of wee-chi-tah trail events "i'm surprised at the cyclists that forgot they had three pockets on the back of their jersey to put their bottle in.

I'm really.... i'm disappointed.

And the very few cyclists that did that."

hotter'n hell officials say not only does tossing bottles and other items create a litter clean up problem, it also creates a safety hazard..

The organization says they drove around the route to day to pick up trash and they thank those who also helped in the clean up.

and the number of cyclists at