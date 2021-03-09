Drones in Lubbock

For those caught violating the law... they can face misdemeanor charges-- the officer of student conduct will also review the case.

Employees and staff-- who violate the law... could be disciplined within their department.

Jon this morning the new unmaned aircraft system rules from the f-a-a officialy went into effect.

Meaning that more companies can start using drones.

Jon our hannah rucker spoke with a local business owner to find out what it takes to fly a drone under the new regulations.

Hannah before today..

For a business to use a drone, they had to have a pilot's license, and go through a lengthy process with the federal government.

But now, rather than 120 days of waiting..

It only takes two days-- with a test and a background check.

The hub city aviation academy says they are the place to go if you want to get certified.

"there's really as many uses as you can think of... something viewing from the air..

Is a great item to be used."

Whether it's showing a house to an interested buyer... or keeping a close eye on your crop..

Thanks to the faa's new rules..

Drones are easier for companies to get their hands on.

Jeremy barbee at the hub city aviation academy says for the past few weeks people have been taking practice tests in preparation of today.

(jeremy barbee/hub city aerial "there's folks who have actually the ability to do practice exams, we've got another testing center, so we've actually had folks come in for the past few weeks taking practice tests to get ready for today..

So they can come in and take the real thing."

Although obtaining the certificate is easier, barbee says you have to be at least 16, and there's still other rules to be mindful of.

"they can't fly over jones stadium, they can't fly over the football field, they couldn't fly here at the airport, they have to be a certain elevation above the ground..

No higher than 500 feet about the ground.

Those are just some of the rules but they can be looked up in the faa's manual."

Local marketing firm contract creative had workers take the test and managed to get a good score but said that it wasn't easy.

(donovan bennett/ contract creative marketing firm) "we had a couple practice tests, went back and hit the books hard..

And then i mean today..

Yeah it was tough..

There was a lot of stuff in there that we honestly didn't prepare for, but it turned out good, it turned out good."

Hannah if you go through the certification process and want to stay up to date on the rules..

There's actually an app called 'before you fly '..

And it will track your location to let you know if you're in a no drone zone.

Jon hannah-- how long do people have to complete the test?

Hannah each person has exactly two hours to complete it..

With a total of one hundred and twenty questions.

After talking with test takers today it sounds like its something you might want to take the time to study for.