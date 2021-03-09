SCS Retiree Benefits

General .

Brandon: shelby county schools superintendent dorsey hopson admits he's got a rough time ahead of him.

Katina: it's because there are indications ... that changes must be made to insurance benefits to retired employees.

It's an emotional issue for them ... a matter of dollars and cents to hopson.

Brandon: as local 24's watchdog mike matthews says it all changed a few years ago when the old city school system folded.

Mike matthews/local 24 news "it's not unusual when the school system says they need more money.

They always need more money.

But this time its not for the classroom.

It's for employees."

Mike matthews reporting the retired shelby county school employees.

They've had a rough ride since the old memphis city school system went belly up.

That's what superintendent dorsey hopson says.

Dorsey hopson/shelby county schools superintendent "we have a whole lot of retirees.

And we've experienced a high death rate in the past three years."

The school system has had to make major cuts in staffing to avoid cuts in the classroom.

But the system needs one billion dollars in order to pay what is called its opeb obligations.

Opeb stands for other post employment benefits.

And they now have to make changes to retirees life insurance benefits.

Dorsey hopson/shelby county schools superintendent "proposed life insurance costs have gone up 7-million dollars.

We will come up with something.

I don't want to sound the alarm bells but it's a serious issue."

Mike matthews/local 24 news "it's a major issue that needs to be dealt with right now.

And if they want to see the effects of employee morale when they talk of insurance changes, all they need to do is look at the city of memphis.

In memphis, mike matthews, local 24 news."