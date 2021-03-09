TopTrenders 083016

top trenders, a look at your top stories from overnight

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((channing)) number 5: if you would love to take a dream vacation but don't have the cash, you can now buy airline tickets and make monthly payments.

Cheapair-dot-com is teaming up with a finance company to offer purchase plans to cover airfare.

The payment method is aimed at travelers who don't have a credit card -- or can't manage the cost all at once.

Buying a ticket involves a credit- check, which determines the interest rate of ten-to-30-percent a- p-r.

The website also lets you buy tickets with bitcoin and western union.

### ((channing)) number 4: save the date, apple i-o-s fans!

Apple has set wednesday, september 7th as the date of its annual product launch event.

That's when the company will likely show off its next- generation i-phone -- the rumored i-phone 7.

In addition, tim cook and his parade of executives will likely announce the official release dates for i-o-s 10 and other apple operating systems. ### ((channing)) number 3: nearly 10-thousand workers are suing chipotle, claiming the restaurant cheated them out of pay.

Current and former employees claim the company made them work "off the clock" without paying them -- in a practice known as wage theft.

The lawsuit claims chipotle routinely requires hourly-paid workers to punch out and then continue working until they are given permission to leave.

The law firm representing the employees say they come from about every state chipotle operates in.

Chipotle denies any wrongdoing and says the case has no merit.

### ((channing)) number 2: the food and drug administration wants the entire u.s. blood supply to be screened for the zika virus.

Zika screening is already happening for blood donated in florida and puerto rico.

But the agency said monday that screening needs to be expanded for large organizations, like the red cross to smaller ones like university labs.

Scientists are still learning about the virus, but they know that zika is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes but can also be spread by sexual contact.

About 80 percent of people who have zika may never show symptoms, which can include fever, joint pain and red, irritated eyes.

The c-d-c says more than 25-hundred cases of zika have been reported in the united states.

### ((channing)) number 1: football star colin kaepernick is getting blowback from the world of sports and politics for refusing to stand during the national anthem.

He says he doesn't want to quote "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Reid binion reports.

### (nat sot) "you should never play another down in the nfl again.

Move to canada."

A san francisco 49ers fan - burning a colin kaepernick jersey... ...just one of many fans upset about the quarterback's refusal to stand for the playing of the "star spangled banner" during preseason football games he says his refusal to stand is a protest against social injustice.

(colin kaepernick / san francisco 49ers quarterback) "this is because i'm seeing things happen to people that don't have a voice.

I'm in a position where i can do that, and i'm going to do that for people that can't."

...criticism - now coming not just from the sports world, but also the world of politics.

(trump) "well i have followed it, and it think personally not a good thing - i think it's, i think it's a terrible thing."

Donald trump, taking to the radio monday, blasting kaepernick (trump) "maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try.

It won't happen."

Asked about the issue, white house spokesman josh earnest- also objected but said the quarterback is free to express his perspective.

Kaepernick though did get some high profile support from director spike lee.

(spike lee/director, "chi- raq") "i support him.

I find it so interesting how people want to pick and choose what rights people have.