Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

BBB Brief: Avoiding bad rental properties

Credit: KY3 - KYTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
BBB Brief: Avoiding bad rental properties
BBB Brief: Avoiding bad rental properties

The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Missouri has advice to steer clear of slumlords and the inspection you need to do before you put down that deposit.

"===music====" in the bbb brief-- renting the right apartment.

Apartment complexes are consistently on the bbb's top 25 list-- of complaints.

The biggest gripes-- billing mistakes, trouble getting security deposits back... and a long wait for repairs.

/ / / before you put down a deposit-- tour the place.

Website pictures can be deceiving, since many only show the best spots on the property.

/ / / consider renters' insurance to cover your belongings-- in case there's a fire, burglary or other damage.

/ / / document your unit's condition.

Walk through the apartment and write down every flaw or defect.

/ / / keep a signed copy of the lease-- in a safe place, in case you need to reference it.

/ / / and ask for any repairs in writing.

If it takes too long, send your landlord a dated letter through certified mail.

If you don't get a response in about a week-- talk to an attorney.

You may be able to break the lease-- or get a court order that the repairs be made.

/ / / don't stop paying rent.

Doing that can hurt your credit score and you could be evicted.

Before you sign a lease-- go to bbb-dot-org and check out the business review on that apartment complex.

You'll get the rating, and any history

You might like