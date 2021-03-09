TECH TRENDS- APPLE 08-30-16

Now, tech trends.

The man who brought willy wonka to life for so many generations passed away sunday.

Gene wilder died at his connecticut home of complications from alzheimer's disease.

Wilder won praise for his work in "the producers," ''blazing saddles," "young frankenstein" and other films. he was 83.

=== a nashville judge dismissed pop star taylor swift as a potential juror in an aggravated rape and kidnapping case.

Swift took selfies with other potential jurors before leaving the courthouse.

She told the judge she was concerned because of an upcoming trial in denver involving allegations she was groped by a fan at a meet-and-greet.

Swift told the judge she is more than willing to serve on a jury in any other type of case.

=== ben affleck set twitter on fire monday ... by showing the world what he's working on.

Affleck tweeted out this screen test, showing the d-c comic's bad guy deathstroke.

It's unclear whether this character will be in the "justice league" movie or the stand-alone "batman" film he's working on.

=== not to be outdone, disney revealed some concept art from the upcoming live action version of "beauty and the beast."

The film's co-producer, jack morrisey, posted several photos on his facebook page... including this pic of ewan mcgregor as lumire and ian mckellen as cogsworth.

Morrisey says the look is close, but the design may not be final.

The film hits theaters next march.

=== and -- in the highly competitive world of plumbing.... there's nothing wrong with using number 2 to try to be number one.

Nick huckson -- owner of the sault's plumber in ontario is using his truck as a moving billboard... and is hoping that the creative decals showing him doing his business... will help him... do some business.

He says his grandfather actually gave him the idea and it's getting the expected attention online.

Fitbit is targeting swimmers with one of its newest devices.

The company added the swim-proof flex two to its tracker lineup today.

The model is sleeker than the previous versions -- and you can leave it on for laps in the pool or while taking a shower.

Fitbit will eventually phase out its existing flex trackers in favor of the new models... but the price tag will remain the same.

Save the date, apple fans!

Apple set wednesday, september 7th as the date of its annual product launch event.

More on that in this cnet update.

"it's official: apple's next event will take place on wednesday, sept 7.

An invite went out to the press, and as usual, offered little in the way of actual details on what to look forward to.

But we've got some ideas on what to expect based on leaks, speculation, and previous apple events.

We'll definitely see the newest iphones unveiled - with the most talked about feature not a feature at all no standard headphone jack.

Other potential updates include a flush home button that's pressure-sensitive, some water resistance, and redesigned antennae bands.

They'll look super similar to the iphone 6s and 6s plus; however, the iphone 7 plus looks like it's toting a dual-lens camera, if a recent picture of taiwanese pop star jimmy lin holding the new phone is legit.

Apple will also likely introduce us to an updated apple watch, and spend some time refreshing our memory on ios 10 and all the updates it offers for iphone and ipad users.

There are some apps getting major overhauls, particularly apple music and messages, and we'll definitely see more demos showing off the software update's features.

Homekit may also play a large role in the event, as apple is making a big push for smart home connectivity to the iphone.

Of course, we'll see all the standard apple event happenings, too: tim cook offering up stats, phil schiller acting like a lovable goofball, craig federhigi's hair continuing to be on point, and bozoma st.

John giving me life while demoing apple music.

I'm personally curious how apple will generate more excitement about its newest iphone, since it looks almost identical to the 6s and 6s plus...but you never know with them.

Maybe they'll surprise me.

