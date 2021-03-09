Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Labor Day travelers to be met with lowest fuel prices in dec

Credit: KMVT CBS 11
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Labor Day travelers to be met with lowest fuel prices in dec
Labor Day travelers to be met with lowest fuel prices in dec

Idaho’s lowest Labor Day holiday pump prices since 2004 are not expected to generate appreciably greater crowds than a year ago.

Able to save his life.

Chris>> gas prices are on the rise heading into labor day, but numbers remain lower than in previous years.

Labor day gas prices>> triple-a says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas currently stands at two dollars, 22 cents.

That's six cents more than a week ago, but 27 cents lower than the same time last year.

The recent price hike is being blamed on rising oil costs, recent weather issues in the u-s gulf coast and the potential for tropical storms. but triple-a says if current trends hold, labor day gas prices should be at their lowest

You might like