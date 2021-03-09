54-Year-Old Man Dies of Smoke Inhalation in House Blaze

He would have turned 55 tomorrow.

Deadly house fire in mcallen is under investigation this afternoon.

Fire investigators say 54 year old leo phillipi died from smoke inhalation.

We're told he would have turned 55 tomorrow.

Mcallen fire chief raphael balderas says the fire broke out at a home on the 12 hundred block of fern just before 1 oclock sunday morning he says phillipi was found unresponsive inside and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fire chief balderas says there is one thing all residents need to have in their home.

"make sure each home has smoke alarms it really helps to have smoke alarms to kind of wake someone up in the middle of a deep sleep" we're told phillipi was renting the home.

There were two smoke dectors in the home.

Investigators say one smoke dector was not working.

Another could not be tested because it was damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.