Top Six at 6:00 - March 8, 2021

Now locally for high-risk sports.

With some games under their belt now - many student- athletes are closer to midseason form - meaning there are some dazzling displays of talent on display.

Let's take a look at the best from the past week.

((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - reigning state champion clinton girls ice hockey opening its season against ithaca.

Shorthanded - drew kopek - around the outside...snipes it top shelf for the shorty and a beauty.

Warriors win 5-0.

--- 5 - colgate women's ice hockey hosting saint lawrence in the e-c-a-c championship.

Raiders with a two- on-one.

Rosy demers - back door to sammy smigliani for the eventual game-winner.

Colgate takes it 3-2 for its first e-c-a-c tournament title.

Smigliani was named the tournament most outstanding player.

--- 4 - r-f-a - whitesboro boys basketball.

Black knights' isaiah smith - the drive - met with heavy contact yet still finds a way to power it in.

No foul - but the tough basket is good.

Rome wins 56-52.

--- 3 - u-c men's hockey hosting elmira - nick yzaguirre with the patience - then finds jamie bucell up the middle - who goes top shelf with the laser beam.

Bucell with two goals in the game - which was suspended after two periods due to a positive covid-19 test within the program.

No word just yet on when the team will continue.

--- 2 - notre dame at new hartford boys hoops.

Off the rebound - lead pass to mo magano - the slippery eurostep and clear path to the basket.

You can't draw it up better than that.

The spartans though would win 66-55.

--- 1 - history personified.

In the notre dame - new hartford girls game - spartans junior kaia henderson just one point away from two-thousand in her career.

And she does it in style.

A steal - tip-toes the sideline - goes the length and the pretty scoop.

Points two- thousand and 2,001 as she becomes just the tenth girl in section three history to reach that milestone.

Gotta take another look.

The hustle play is indicative of exactly why she was able to reach this mark.

Congrats to kaia.spartans would win 79-63.

