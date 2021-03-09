Perry's hometown reacts to Dancing with the Stars casting

Rick Perry will have a few childhood friends watching his performances on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Former governor rick perry is used to cutting budgets... but how is he at cutting a rug?

We're about to find out.

It was announced today... texas' longest serving governor will be competing in the 23rd season of dancing with the stars.

Ktxs reporter will jensen traveled to his hometown of paint creek...in haskell county..

This afternoon to get reaction from some of those who know him well.

Will?

George .... they've never seen him dance.... but they think he has what it takes.

We caught up with one woman who grew up with perry.

..

And she was just as surprised as anyone... when his name was announced as a contestant this morning.

Phyllis 2:26:52 i was watching good morning america like i always do and that's when a regular tuesday morning got a lot more exciting for phyllis coleman... who grew up across the road from perry.

Phyllis 2:27:08 and then they started naming them and they said rick perry and i was like rick perry?

Perry says he's competing to honor veterans... phyllis sent him a message of support on facebook.

Phyllis 2:29:49 i admire him for doing that and i told him i said i'll be supporting you all the way.the news is a hot topic at paint creek school where perry graduated in 1968... valiene 2:22:13 um i guess a little bit surprised, we took a walk through the halls with school counselor valiene bullinger... who used to go to church with perry.

His portrait hangs on the wall outside the new gym valiene 2:22:15 it goes right along with the message that we try to instill in our kids that despite the fact that they go to a very small school they can achieve any dream or be anything they want to be if they put forth the effort.

:34but does perry have a chance going all the way... and take home that mirrorball trophy?

Phyllis 2:30:06 why sure he does us country people we have a lot of umph in our blood you tell us we can't do anything we're gonna do it.

:16phyllis says she watches dancing with the stars every season... and this time... she'll be rooting for her childhood friend.

Phyllis 2:30:37 i'll be watching rick every monday night and see how he does and cheering him on.

:41 the new season premieres september 12th right here on ktxs.

You can find out who rick perry will be competing against... by visiting this story on our website, k-t-x- s-dot-com.