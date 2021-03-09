ABA Lawsuit

Knwa is your local election headquarters... and -- an organization is asking the arkansas supreme court to remove one of the issues from the ballot.

At first glance.... many say issue four only seems like a problem for lawyers.

But attorneys argue it affects voters... they just don't realize it.

So we put it to the test.

Isn't an easy read for arkansas voters.

"an amendment to the arkansas constitution as i read it to christina garrett "excessive fees in the course of legal representation" the look of confusion "for medical injury" only grew across her face "is hereby prohibited."

((christina garrett/arkansas voter)) "honestly, i probably wouldn't even read the whole thing because it's too much.

The wording, it's to much."

That's why the arkansas bar association filed a lawsuit monday... asking the state's supreme court to block voting on the proposed constitutional amendment in november.

((denise hoggard/arkansas bar association president)) "that is intentionally misleading."

President denise hoggard says voters have to go beyond the first line of the ballot title to see it's not just about limiting attorney fees in medical injury cases.

She worries the wording also limits a patient's ability to fight health care providers in court...but gives the providers more leway.

((denise hoggard/arkansas bar association president)) "such a historic and radical change in our rights should not go to the people without a clear description of what we are voting on."

The proposal would also allow the state legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded to patients... a power that concerns the little rock attorney in charge of filing the legal challenge.

((scott trotter/attorney who filed lawsuit)) "it's a big issue of separation of powers that is not being properly communicated to the voters."

Including garrett... a first-time voter... who says she won't support something she can't understand.

((christina garrett/arkansas voter)) "i would be like no bye."

The committee to protect arkansas families also opposes this initiative.

