Casos de Piojos Aumentan Entre Menores del Valle

Super lice, resistant to traditional treatments is plaguing our children.

A local provider says she and her staff checked over 700 students in just one school.

Of those, close to 400 tested positive for lice.

That was in may.

The problem continues today and runs deeper.

Mirtala alarcon says the white spots on this teenager's hair are an indication she's suffering from head lice.

They're called nits or eggs.

Alarcon described the case as severe.

Her mother brought her to this mission clinic to get a diagnosis and set up an appointment for treatment.

She didn't want to show her face but agreed to talk to us.

"i was concerned.

I worried that the lice was going to cause damage to her head or that she would break out in blisters."

The mother says her 17 year old was so upset about the lice, she dropped out of school.

That was about six months ago.

"she became very quiet.

She didn't want to do anything.

She was embarrassed.

Classmates started picking on her and making fun of her."

Alarcon says this girl's story is not unusual.

Mothers tell her their kids are being picked on at school if they have lice.

"alot of kids are suffering from bullying like i mentioned before we've had a lot of cases.

Most of our cases kids don't want to go back to school .

They don't want to have friends they don't want to talk to anyone because they feel bad."

Alarcon says several children she treated were punished by a parent because they thought their child contracted lice by not maintaining good hygeine.

She says many parents just don't know enough about the subject.

She says lice spreads from head to head.

"the first thing that comes to their heads when they have lice it's because they don't take showers, they're dirty.

That's the first thing that they're wrong.

Lice ,it doesn't have to do anything with hygiene.

It doesn't have anything to do with your color, race, anything like that, your social status .

Lice, anyone can get lice."

Alarcon says many parents can't afford to get the proper treatment.

Instead, they use over the counter products that can be dangerous to their child.

"we as parents, i'm a mom.

It happened to me .

You get desperate because it becomes a really, really hard thing to do.

You try your best, you try to do everything.

You try different products , different home remedies."

Alarcon says that's when things can get serious.

"we've seen the cases where the kids have come in here with their scalp burned, they have blisters on their head like you can't even touch their hair because it hurts.

They've had fever a lot of different things."

She says the problem will continue to spread if it's not taken care of.

Alarcon says she and her staff are volunteering to help parents learn about the problem, how to prevent a lice infestation and what treatments can be used to, safely, rid your child of the little bugs.

From the hidalgo county newsroom, sandra quintanilla