The Good Doctor S04E12 Teeny Blue Eyes

The Good Doctor 4x12 "Teeny Blue Eyes" Season 4 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - When a renowned surgeon comes to St.

Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior.

After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a pattern he recognizes.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” Monday, March 22nd on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.