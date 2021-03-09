Rants & Raves: Woman Blasts Drone to 'Smithereens'

A Virginia woman shoots down a drone after it flies over her property but is it a federal crime?

A virginia woman takes matters into her own hands -- blasting a drone flying over her property to smithereens!

The lady -- who's neighbor happens to be -- actor robert duvall -- was sitting on her porch -- cleaning her shotguns when she noticed two men stop on a nearby road.

The men -- then pulled out a drone and launched it into the sky.

But once the drone fly over her property -- she loaded her shotgun -- took the safety off -- and shot it down.

She's the not the first to do it -- three others have plucked drones out of the sky according to the faa -- drones are technical aircraft and interfering with one while in flight -- is a federal crime.

Deborah: "nosey people need to take their drones and keep them on their own property!

The right to privacy should be enforced!"

Jonathan who owns a drone himself says: blast it out of the sky?!

Don't think such measures were necessary... the woman should be charged or ordered to replace the machine and charge the operator with harassment or trespassing whichever the prosecutor prefers."dan: "if you fly a camera over my house, yours too will be blasted to smithereens....lol better keep it at an altitude that ground fire cannot reach."jamie: "people can buy drones for personal use.

It's not always a 'government' thing.

Some people just like to film and this is a different way to do it.

Nobody is spying on you.

Good lord."

