Karl Chevrolet - Bret Moyer - August 31, 2016

>> thank you, sam.

>> it is 7:39.

And we welcome bret moyer into the studio as we talk about the last day of the month.

>> summer is coming to a close and it means great things for you, especially if you're heading up to the rock.

>> really, today is the day.

We have real good incentives from gm that end today.

And some of those are we talked about on the show about the chevy driving experience that we have and the vehicles in the program and we've got a lot of them.

>> are there any left?

>> there are.

We rotate them in.

>> that must mean that the cars that you've used a couple of times, they've got to move out.

>> exactly.

And what's really, really special about the vehicles -- and they're the cream of the crop.

They're equipped well.

>> because you want people to love them.

>> and you get 0% for 72 months.

>> and they're discounted because people have driven them.

>> and people think they're driven, they're not going to be that nice.

And but they're not that much.

>> how many miles are you talking on these cars?

>> 2,000-3,000 miles.

>> not even an oil change.

>> and the people driving these cars are taking nice care of them because this is a car they might want to buy themselves.

>> right.

>> right.

>> and it's not a rental car situation.

>> you're not going to dukes of hazard it.

And this is the last day for the chevy experience vehicles at the 0%?

>> correct.

>> and until what time tonight are you guys open?

>> the scheduled close time is 9:00.

But we've got a big number that we're against, and we're going to get there.

And like we've talked in the past, it's really to the advantage of the customer right now.

We're scheduled to work until 9:00, but we'll be there in the last customer is there.

And what we have to hit today is 25 vehicles.

That's 25 brand new vehicles.

And it's a doable number.

We're going to get there.

And we'd invite you to come out and be part of it.

>> you're talking about the end of the summer sales event that's going on, which is what you're touching on.

You need to sell 25 vehicles to get to your goal.

And this is important.

There's a formula that you were telling us about that general motors that being as large as karl chevrolet is, you have a big selection.

>> and we have a bigger discount than other dealers.

And we really do.

There's particular vehicles that gm will allow us to add an additional rebate on.

And that's 10% of a particular vehicle.

And the advantage for us is we have the largest inventory of anybody around.

So in turn, it gives us a chance to discount more vehicles than the others.

>> we're telling you behind the curtain things.

And the dealership has the chance to discount 10% of the weeks.

And because of the volume that karl chevrolet has, they gives you a larger selection.

>> and today we have a real good inventory.

And they'll be going, especially with this deadline that we're up against.

And just come in earlier the better.

And when you come in today, we're going to make you a deal.

>> and let's talk about 2016s and 2017s fresh off the lot.

Tell us what you can do for us.

>> oh, jeez.

>> oh, jeez.

>> there's so much to cover.

The only thing i can tell you for sure is we have really good incentives across the board.

When you're talking about 2016 and 2017s, we have 2017s on the lot available for the delivery also.

>> and what about silverado and malibu and corvette?

>> yes.

>> that's on the list too?

>> yes.

>> all right.

>> and the thing about the corvette, we've been selling quite a few lately.

And i've never seen such a neat looking bunch of cars.

The colors and the equipment and the car itself, it's exciting.

>> stingrays?

>> yep.

>> if you're looking to get a vehicle, today would be the day to check things out.

>> come on your lunch hour or work.

>> and can you say i'm getting out of work at 4:30 or 5:00 but i need to be out of there by a certain time.

>> and i'll be there today.

If they want to ask for me, i'll schedule a time.

>> trust us on this one here, go see brett.

If nothing else if he's swamped, he'll point you in the right direction.

He's second in the pecking order in the big control room.

And worst comes to worst, you can pick up the phone and call the boss.

>> and look me up.

If you call me, i'll schedule you an point and i'll see you through in the end and we'll get a deal for you.

>> and this is good for you, folks.

And they have a number they have to hit, and that's the karl chevrolet way.

And that means amazing savings for you, but you have to get it in today.

>> 25 cars that you need to get out of the door today?

>> yes.

>> that's your advantage, folks.

And the chevy experience cars at 0%, today is your last day?

>> yep.

>> and those are limited in numbers too?

>> we have a good selection because this numbers are rotating.

>> what kinds of vehicles are in that batch?

Traverse?

>> everything.

>> everything that we have in our lineup with the exception of a corvette or camaro.

>> okay a good cross-section of everything.

All right, folks, you know what to do.

>> and if people are looking for you?

>> if they want to physically find me -- >> corner office inside the store.

>> exit 90.

>> you walk in the main door, folks, and you hang to the right and pass the car parked in front of his office.

And look for all the big trophies that he's won in the truck series.that's how you know it's brett's office.

>> 622-8264.