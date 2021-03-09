Ag and Energy Report 8/31

Giants potash and agrium confirmed tuesday that they are weighing a "merger of equals".

This would be yet another potential shakeup for the global agricultural sector.

The deal would come after a series of tie-ups and acquisition talks reshaping the world of agricultural, seed, fertilizer and pesticide products.

Texas cattle ranchers are still recovering after the 2011 drought.

The houston chronicle quotes experts at texas a&m who expect the herds to continue to grow, but getting back to the amount of beef cows produced a decade ago will take time.

They attribute the slow growth to urban development, rising costs and the lasting effects of drought.

Solar energy prices are at an all-time low and look to fall even further, according to a pair of studies on the state of the solar market from lawrence berkeley national laboratory.

Residential system costs dropped 5 percent year- over-year.

One the other end of the size spectrum, large utility-scale solar systems installed in 2015 dropped by 12 percent year- over-year.

The price drops are making solar almost as cheap as non renewable sources of energy.

General electric and m-i-t are joining together to find solutions to energy problems. ge gave the school 7 and half million dollars for the resaerch.

The goal, they say, is tapping new thinking on cutting carbon emissions and replacing fossil fuels.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report.

