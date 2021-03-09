Good Morning El Paso 08.31.16`

"mr trump goes to mexico.

I'm abc's kenneth moton coming up the details od donald trump's surprise trip south of the border, hours before he delivers a major speech on immigration" the public face of isis is dead--- plus --why one top u-s general is saying the islamic state group is losing its influence.

And new this morning--we are getting our first look at what is going up in place of the old dorms torn down at utep.

It was a damp start to the day in the borderland.

This is video of mesa street in west el paso yesterday morning.

The rain then stuck around for most of the afternoon.

We are still under an abc-7 first alert today because the clouds could bring more rain.

A very good morning el paso, las cruces, and juarez.

I'm stephanie valle.

And i'm hillary floren.

Good morning, everyone.

A live look at stormtrack doppler radar is showing... currently around our region... here's your day planner for today... expect skies, winds and temperatures in the by 8 am, by noon and for your drive home around 5 pm.

We'll talk more about what to expect for the rest of this work week and the weekend ahead coming up in your full forecast.

New this morning, donald trump is traveling to mexico.

The gop nominee accepted an invite from the country's president to meet privately.

It's all happening just hours before trump delivers a much- anticipated speech to clarify his shifting stance on his core campaign message ...immigration.

Abc's kenneth moton has the details from washington.

It's your voice.

Your vote,..

This morning, donald trump is heading south of the border...the same one where he plans to build that wall.

Sot donald trump we are also going to secure our border overnight, trump rallied in washington state.

But today, the man who climbed to the top of the gop ladder on a plan of mass deportations of mexicans... sot trump in june 2015 they're bringing crime.

They're rapists.

...will meet privately with mexican president enrique pena nieto.

Nieto has been critical of trump comparing him to hitler.

And that promise to make mexico pay for that wall riled up mexican leaders like former president vincente fox on fusion.

Sot vincente fox file i am not going to pay for that f-- wall.

Trump's visit is happening just hours before he travels to arizona to clarify his stance on immigration.

A plan trump's son told cnn is not shifting or softening.

Sot donald trump jr. on cnn his policy has been the same for the last you know six, seven, eighth months the hillary clinton campaign response: what ultimately matters is what donald trump says to voters in arizona, not mexico, and whether he remains committed to the splitting up of families and deportation of millions.

Clinton raked in 12 million dollars on a 3 day fundraising swing in the hamptons.

Now more email fallout...the state department says about 30 emails related to the benghazi attacks were recovered during the fbi's investigation into the former secretary of state's private email server.

Clinton may have turned over some or all those emails initially but the state department says it needs time to review them.

Like trump, clinton was also invited to meet with mexico's president...her campaign says she looks forward to it at the appropriate time.

Kenneth moton, abc news washington.

To some election results from last night.

A couple of familiar faces pick up political victories in florida.

Senator marco rubio, a former republican presidential hopeful, won his party's senate primary.

Rubio will now face off against democratic representative patrick murphy in november.

Also in florida... democratic representative debbie wasserman schultz beat challenger tim canova.

Canova, a law professor, was supported by bernie sanders.

And in arizona..

Republican senator john mccain defeated conservative kelli ward.

The most prominent public face of isis has been killed.

That's according to the terror group.

The pentagon confirms a coalition airstrike targeted abu muhammad al- adnani.

But western officials have been unable to independently confirm his death.

Adnani has been on the u.s. radar for more than a decade -- having been captured by u.s. troops in iraq fighting with al- qaeda.

The day adnani's death was announced -- the top u-s general fighting is said the terror group may be losing its influence.

""some of what we saw in t manbij fight was direction from baghdadi to his fighters to fight to the death.

Obviously, they didn't.

So they didn't follow his direction."

Is has said it is "determined to seek revenge."

/ new this morning-- utep calls it an innovative and critical space for research.

The university is making way for a new facility on campus.

Good morning el paso's denise olivas is live with the details ... denise?

Utep's new interdisciplinary research building will be for faculty, staff and students.

University officials have already created a website to keep the community up to date.

Here is our first look at what the building will look like.

These renderings available on the project's website.

Utep says the new 85-million dollar facility will elevate utep's research and training enterprise to a new level.

What will be the 150- thousand square- foot building was approved by the texas legislature las year.

The building will not be used by just one field of study.

Instead-- it meant to be used by all the departments and colleges on campus.

To make room for the building-- utep knocked down burges and barry halls last year.

This is file video of the demolition.

The buildings had been part of the university landscape for more than 40 years.

Coming up in our next half hour-- when the new facility is expected to be complete.

The number of international students studying in texas has increased.

According to a report released by texas has increased.

According to a report released by immigration and customs enforcement, there are more than 81- thousand international students in the state.

That's a more than seven percent increase from last year.

Texas is also home to the most international students from africa and north america.

6-07... weather and traffic on the 7s... easterly winds will push moist unstable air into southern new mexico and west texas while upper level disturbances approach the region.

As a result there will be widespread showers and thunderstorm activity across the region today through thursday.

Westerly winds aloft will bring warmer drier weather beginning on friday and continuing through the coming weekend.

...abc-7 traffic track ... now it's time to take a look at the tx-dot traffic cams... still much more to come here on gmep--- residents in one part of the country are of the nation are bracing for what could be the first hurricane to make landfall in decades.

Plus---two homes in the same area of central el paso up in flames within minutes of one another.

The latest on the investigation.

And this is abc-7, where news comes first!