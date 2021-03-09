Mozart St. Shooting Investigation

Deadly shooting has left a binghamton neighborhood shaken.

It happened this morning on mozart street in binghamton.

Claire kerr talked with binghamton police and neighbors about what happened.

I'm here at the scene of 1 mozart stet where binghamton police say two people were shot earlier today.

One person is dead, one is severely injured, and a third person is in custody.

Binghamton police chief joseph zikuski says two men showed up at this home on 1 mozart street wednesday morning -- and shortly after, neighbors heard multiple gunshots fired.

"just as i was coming out i heard a couple gunshots -- so i ducked down here on the porch -- and i seen there was another guy, ran ducked down behind the car over here.

And then the cops came running up -- guns drawn on the house, and yeah it was pretty crazy."

"one deceased, another one being treated for severe arm -- being shot in the arm -- and the suspect is also being treated and he's in custody."

Chief zikuski says this was a rare situation in this neighborhood -- and residents like chase healy agree."it's usually a fairly quiet neighborhood, so to have something like that go on over here is pretty crazy" healy says his children were inside his home during the shooting."i ran back in and put them in the bedroom.

My youngest son was heard it too as he was coming out with me -- so it scared him pretty bad too -- he was shook up."

Chief zikuski says this shooting was ánotá a random act."we were told right off the bat by one of the individuals that they all knew each other, so this isn't a random act showing up here like that -- but we do not know what's behind it at this point."

Zikuski said the gun used in the shooting has been found.

Police have been searching the home here at 1 mozart street.

No word yet on a motive behind this shooting -- which is still under investigation.

In binghamton -- claire kerr, wbng-tv, action news.

That