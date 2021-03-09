Living Well: Big Red Shoe Run

Stacey talks with Tara Horinek about how you can participate in the 4th annual Big Red Shoe Run to help the house that love built.

>>stacey: welcome back to living well.

I'm joined now by tara horinek, she isirr states.

Now, she's here with details about the 4th annual big red shoe run to benefit the ronald mcdhoe.

I can't believe it's already four years.

>>woman: i was going to say, you can be in year.

>>stacey: a lot has changed.

>>woman: we change every year to keep it unique.

>>stacey: i love that you guys do that.

Tell us about the event, when it is and what it's helping.

>>woman: it's september 10th, it is a week from saturday.

>>stacey: oh, boy.

>>woman: yeah, it's coming right up.

Lots of time though.

We have our usual 15k, last year we had the 5k, we added the fun run back and our new addition is the 10k.

>>stacey: a little bit for everyone.

So there's no excuse not to sign up now.

>>woman: no, everybody can participate.

Any age, families, it's just a great day for everyone to come out and support.

>>stacey: absolutely.

For people who aren't family, the 15k is 9.3 miles, the 10k is 6.2 and the 5k is a little over three miles.

And the fun run, how does that work?

>>woman: 15 and under will get a finishers medal for the first 100 that register but anyone can participate in the fun run.

If you aren't up to doing the 5k, can you do the fun run.

You can put the kids in the stroller and do the walking.

It's a great way to get people involved that maybe aren't serious about it -- >>stacey: you really get a sense of what you're running for.

Tell us if someone signs up, tell us where that money goes towards.

>>woman: all the money that stays local here to help families at our local ronald mcdonald house.

We've been here for 18 years and we've had one mission to provide a home away from home for families with terminally ill children that are staying at the hospitals.

All that money go to that emotional support.

Give them a place to stay that has the comforts of home so they can be right there and focus on getting their child well.

>>stacey: what better way to give back in that sense than to run.

I mean you get to go -- that's a beautiful area, i will say that.

I love the course in that area.

It's gorgeous.

You see a beautiful sight of joplin.

>>woman: it is.

One of our runners said it's not running for the race, it's running for the cause, it's helping these families who have to be away from home while their child is ill, talking about the course and the beautiful area, another addition to this year's race because we have the nice run up jackson hill right there -- >>stacey: yes, it's lovely.

>>woman: is we're going to have a king and queen of jackson hill.

So whoever gets up that hill with the fastest time will get really neat air brushed t-shirts for running.

Something unique to our race to help benefit.

>>stacey: that's really cool.

Tell us once again what time the race does start.

You said it's on the 10th of september and also tell us how we can sign up.

I understand you can sign up that day, too.

>>woman: you can sign up that day or go to localraces.com and sign up there.

The actual race for the 15k and 10k starts at 7:15.

Think 15 for 15k.

And 7:20 is the 5k and then at 7:30 is the fun run and then after the fun run is completed, or for families that come out to cheer on runners, we have children activities going on, characters, different storm troopers, face painting, the balloons guys will be back once again, they're always a hit.

Just lots of activities going on or if people just want to come out along the route and cheer or come out to ronald mcdonald house and come cheer the people across the finish line, that's great, too.

Something else we have this year is we have campco as our sponsor.

Lots of new additions to the run this year.

>>stacey: absolutely, lots of people helping out.

Are you still taking volunteers or anything?

>>woman: both.

We can volunteer, they can call the ronald mcdonald house to volunteer or they can show up and cheer if they don't want to do anything specific.