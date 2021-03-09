Wine walk in Huntingdon hopes to draw crowds to the area and boost the local economy.

There are many events to check out in our area this labor day weekend, but one town is hoping to make a splash as a place to shop, dine and stay.

Our lauren handley has more on "wine down weekend."

Jana weaver, wine down weekend committee "it is a lot, but it was a lot of fun planning it.

Sometimes it's a little tedious because there is wine involved , so it requires some different things.

But all in all we've had a great time doing it and we're really excited to see how saturday turns out."

Huntingdon's very first "wine down weekend" is saturday.

And wine is fine, but this event is also family friendly with live music, crafts and more.

Jana weaver, wine down weekend committee "we will shut down three blocks on washington street.

We will shut down from 8th street through 5th street.

... the wineries will be located at our small businesses in town.

So when you come into huntingdon, you'll go to the registration tent, get your wristband, your wine tasting glass and your map."

Lauren handley, huntingdon "but this event is more than just 8 stops around historic downtown huntingdon to taste wine.

It's an opportunity to see all the area has to offer.

" angie thompson, wine down weekend committee "this town has something to offer and it's got a great atmosphere.

...walk by, look up, admire the architecture, and really sort of realize that we do have retail establishments.

We have restaurants that are great places to come and enjoy yourself."

Some of the proceeds will go to organizations that promote the viability of the downtown historic structures.

Angie thompson, wine down weekend committee "huntingdon landmarks helped with the clifton 5 theater project.

We helped them switch over to digital projection, which kept them in business and operating in our downtown."

Wine down weekend committee members say huntingdon is so much more than a drive-through town.

And they think this event is the perfect opportunity to prove it.

Angie thompson, wine down weekend committee "we do work here.

We live here, and we would love to see this area thrive and flourish and be a nice area for us all to enjoy."

Reporting in huntingdon, lauren handley, wtaj news.

