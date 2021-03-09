Little Balkins Days: Senior King & Queen contest

We get details about this year's Little Balkins Senior King and Queen contest and we meet last year's winners.

They're here to talk about the little balkins seniondco d of course, last year's winners are here.

So, rose, i'll start with you.

How did you get involved?

>>woman: well, my counsellor asked me to perform and so i had written a story.

A fun story from when i was a child up to the age of 89 and that's how i got on.

>>jessica: now, you had a special talent as well.

Could you share that with us?

>>woman: yes.

>>jessica: let's show it to the camera.

This is what you wrote?

>>woman: yes.

>>jessica: she wrote this whole passage here which starts just above the picture.

Did you read that outloud for your talent?

>>woman: if you'd like.

>>jessica: did you?

>>woman: no, i didn't have to.

I handed in copies of it.

>>jessica: oh, very cool.

Congratulations.

>>woman: thank you.

>>jessica: that's really exciting.

Now richard, tell us about how you got involved.

>>man: well, somebody asked me if i would go to the little balkins that week and i said sure, i'd go.

I wasn't going by myself, i knew that.

And so i wound up going and enjoyed it and along with everybody else that was there.

It was quite an event.

>>jessica: what did you do as your talent?

>>man: this is my talent.

I don't know how i got started but anyway, they always bring up my music abilities which was in service.

I was in service band.

>>jessica: very cool.

>>man: the division of specialty.

So i was in the band at fort lort in washington -- >>jessica: so you used your talent from your experience.

>>man: yes.

I guess i got everybody interested in what i was doing with the band and how we operated.

>>jessica: very nice.

Congratulations.

>>man: thank you.

>>jessica: so lynnette, i'll turn to you.

Tell us about this year's event.

>>woman: it's friday at the mall.

It's neat because we gather right in front of jcpenny's.

We have a wonderful team of entertainers headed by a pittsburgh local talent and he emcees the event.

And then we have several different people that help to host our different nursing facilities in southeast kansas and they make it fun for the whole event.

It's from 1:00-3:00.

And what's nice is that we really do honor those that live in the facilities because sometimes people may forget of all what they've done and their talents.

They start out by having a nice professional photograph taken and that's something the families and the residents treasure for a long time.

And then they meet with a panel of judges so it's like a regular queen and king competition and they have a personal interview.

And then in front of the whole crowd, they share their talent.

We've had people play the piano, sing, share a poem, share about their books, art work.

So it's a variety of talents.

>>jessica: real quickly, tell us how anybody can enter.

>>woman: if they want to enter, have us call shelly at 230-8663 and they would need to go ahead and get that done now so they can be included.

They would need to represent a southeast kansas nursing home or assisted living.

>>jessica: well, congratulations to both of you.

Thank you so much for being here.

We appreciate it.

>>woman: yes, ma'am.

>>jessica: you had a good time.