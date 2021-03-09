Packers hall of fame has evolved once again - creating an exhibit to a former packer great.

as local 5's kris schuller explains - the addition is sure to bring in new fans to this fan favorite - at lambeau field.

Inside the packers hall of fame - a new exhibit opens - to honor brett favre.

Nats: ribbon cutting terry jones calls it an appropriate honor to the newly inducted n-f-l hall of fame quarterback.

Jones: 5:37: favre definitely is my favorite so i'm really enjoying the exhibit a lot.

The exhibit is just one of many inside the hall.

- each honoring the special moments and players in the teams history.

Another addition to this facility - aimed at attracting and entertaining the teams dedicated fans.

Hensel: 15:19: we do try to keep the hall of fame fresh and new for people who come back again.

The hall - reconstructed in the stadium's most recent renovation - reopened in 2015.

15- thousand square feet - and taking up two floors within the atrium -visited by thousands of people - year round.

A contributing factor to the 186 million dollars in local revenue reported by the team in the 2015 season.

Toll: 1:18 since it's reopen we're seeing a whole new resurgence and interest in people who have been there a couple times in the past have definitely wanted to go back.

Wargolet:18:32: look at the hall of fame, it's unbelievable.

Look at bart star.

Look at the glory years.

Look at all that stuff.

A true paradise for any packers fan - and now a new exhibit honoring one of the team's most memorable players.

Jones: 6:19: it's memories, all about memories.

A lot of people like me have those memories.

Toll: 56 i think people even if they've been through the hall of fame will be going back to see that special exhibit jones: 6:28 ya - it will bring them in.

since reopening last august, 180- thousand packers fans have visited the packers hall of fame.