Sweetwater Sound Visited By Rock and Roll Museum Head
The head of Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum visited Sweetwater Sound today and talked about how many musicians..
Packers hall of fame has evolved once again - creating an exhibit to a former packer great.
((tom)) as local 5's kris schuller explains - the addition is sure to bring in new fans to this fan favorite - at lambeau field.
Inside the packers hall of fame - a new exhibit opens - to honor brett favre.
Nats: ribbon cutting terry jones calls it an appropriate honor to the newly inducted n-f-l hall of fame quarterback.
Jones: 5:37: favre definitely is my favorite so i'm really enjoying the exhibit a lot.
The exhibit is just one of many inside the hall.
- each honoring the special moments and players in the teams history.
Another addition to this facility - aimed at attracting and entertaining the teams dedicated fans.
Hensel: 15:19: we do try to keep the hall of fame fresh and new for people who come back again.
The hall - reconstructed in the stadium's most recent renovation - reopened in 2015.
15- thousand square feet - and taking up two floors within the atrium -visited by thousands of people - year round.
A contributing factor to the 186 million dollars in local revenue reported by the team in the 2015 season.
Toll: 1:18 since it's reopen we're seeing a whole new resurgence and interest in people who have been there a couple times in the past have definitely wanted to go back.
Wargolet:18:32: look at the hall of fame, it's unbelievable.
Look at bart star.
Look at the glory years.
Look at all that stuff.
A true paradise for any packers fan - and now a new exhibit honoring one of the team's most memorable players.
Jones: 6:19: it's memories, all about memories.
A lot of people like me have those memories.
Toll: 56 i think people even if they've been through the hall of fame will be going back to see that special exhibit jones: 6:28 ya - it will bring them in.
Ks-local 5 news.
((tom)) since reopening last august, 180- thousand packers fans have visited the packers hall of fame.
