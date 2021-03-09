Alumni Tailgate

Stage is set for the first razorback football game of the season -- and everyone knows the best part of game day -- besides winning -- is tailgating.

Hog wild tailgates -- hosted by the arkansas alumni association -- are held before every home game at the alumni house on razorback road.

New this year -- several food trucks will be on hand... which is something the student alumni board is very excited to showcase.

### blake griffin/ president, student alumni board: "i think it brings some diversity, because a lot of time, in my opinion, tailgate food can get kind of monotonous but when you have these delicious food trucks, i mean why not stop by you've got to do it."

Matthew hansen/student alumni board: "right along the road here on razorback...a lot of tailgates, so you can go there with your friends and stop by here.

You're only what, 100 yards from the stadium.

A really great location.

((nate)) tailgates start two-and-a-half hours before kickoff.

