WFFT Game of the Week: Homestead vs. Bishop Luers

After losing quarterback drew keszei for the year, the homestead spartans have rallied together to win two straight behind the arm of jiya wright but this week, things get a bit more difficult for the spartans as they get ready to take on bishop luers in our wfft game of the week.track- we're entering week three of the high school football season and the homestead spartans are already making their mark.

After winning their first two games of the year, things get turned up a notch this week when the the road to battle bishop luers with caller jiya wright behind center.

The junior brings a lot to the table despite his inexperience.

Sot- drew and i are very similar.

We both like to use our feet when we have to.

We both like to throw as well and hopefully we do a bit more throwing this week.sot- he brings some of the same physical characteristics that drew did.

He's athletically.

He's a very good athlete.

He runs the ball well, he has a very good arm so a lot of the same things.

The only difference is the amount of experience that he has on friday nights.sot- this quarterback that they brought in last week, he's as gifted an athlete as anybody on the field.

He can throw it even though he likes to tuck and run so the challenge is going to be to really coral that speed and match their physicality up front.track- on the other side of the ball, j'lyn charleton has stoof out getting off to a fast start to his season.sot- every team we've faced so far has had a lot of talent in the backfield and they're no different.

Their running back is really good and they have several that are really good actually.

Sot- i bring a lot of speed.

I through holes fast so for my linemen, they don't have to block as long as they usually need to do for a normal running back.track- for luers to win, they'll have to find a way to combat the team speed and athleticism of homestead which stands out to head coach kyle lindsay.sot- their team speed on both sides of the ball is pretty impressive.

I think they have arguably the best line backing corps around, those guys in the middle, out wide.

They're tough, they get to the football, they're physical, they're strong, they also have some confidence and have a lot of experience on that side of the