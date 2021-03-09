Knapp's blast powers IronPigs past PawSox

>>>dan moscaritolo:three.

The magic number for the ironpigs entering their series finale with the pawsox tonight.

Lehigh valley, holding a 3.5 game lead in the wild card over rochester.

...just six games left at this point...-bottom 3rd, cam perkins smokes a double in the gap in right center, darnell sweeney comes around from 1st, 1-0 pigs..perkins 2-4 on the night...-bottom 4th, darnell sweeney rips a two out double to left, cody asche and brock stassi score, 3-0 pigs-top 6th, pawtucket answers, chris marrero crushes a double to right, ryan lamarre and christian vazquez score to make it 3-2they'd tie it up on a sac fly-but bottom of the 6th, andrew knapp leads off crushing his 8th homerun of the season to left, pigs go on to win,