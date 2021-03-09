Man charged for torturing women

A fort wayne man faces charges after two women told police he tortured them in a basement on the southeast side of town on monday.w-f-f-t's olivia mcclellan has been following this story and joins us live in the control room...olivia what can you tell us?

Thirty-seven-year-old morgan govan faces two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of criminal confinement and one count of ntimidation after two women say he almost tortured them to death after he became angry.

According to court documents, stacy cook says it all started when she met up with her drug dealer morgan govan at a storage facility that he had rented in her name.

In the affadavit...she says govan realized some of his items were missing and he became violent.cook says she told govan that she had loaned the storage key to destinee prater who cook says was one of govan's prostitutes.cook states in the report that govan got mad, threw her into her car and drove her to chestnut street where prater lived.cook went on to tell police, govan grabbed both her and prater and threw them into the basement.and says he laid them face down, tied their hands behind their back and began torturing them.cook told officials she was kicked in the head over a hundred times and even hit with a claw hammer..and that govan said he was going to kill them both.

The court documents go on to say that at a point during the torture, govan went upstairs and prater escaped and called police.after realizing prater had left...cook told officers he let her go.in the affadavit, prater says this isn't the first incident with govan.prater told officials govan often made her prostitute against her will for heroin and that he often threatened to kill her and her family.the report also stated that on august 29th, govan tortured prater and cook for 15 minutes at a time and that he began to sweat so much and tire himself that he even had to take a break.neighbors on chestnut street say that were disgusted when they head why govan was arrested.mos"being a neighbor like i am right down the road, it's very disturbing, i have a couple young daughters.

It's very disturbing in that matter."mos "i do have a wife, i have four kids and knowing that i have people around my house who are doing things like that.

Up until now i just don't feel safe leaving my kids out on the street without supervision and clearly those are the reasons why, you really just don't know what kind of crazy people are running around."

When interviewed by police, govan denied any type of encounter with the women on monday.govan was taken into custody and booked into the allen county jail where police say he was found to be in possession of heroin.we will keep you updated on this story as we find