Panera rolls out full-menu delivery in Springfield

The service will be limited to an eight-minute radius from each of the Springfield locations.

The prepared food delivery market is expanding.

Springfield will soon be one of the first cities in the country to have panera bread companies that deliver.

Ky3's mike landis shows how this 'sit-down restaurant' may be expanding to your dining room.

I love panera.

I love this place.

Panera has fans...and then there are fans... my wife and i- my family- we have been coming here for probably 12 years...probably more than we should.

Work is underway on a brand new larger location on east sunshine- to replace the current one.

We think we are very exctied about it and something new a big addition is the drive-through.

People are in a rush and they may not want to come into a cafe.

You still have your walk in guests also.

As you can see, this is just a pile of dirt now.

But, panera is hoping to have this palce up and open by december.

But, if you cannot make it to this location, or any panera for that matter, the restaurant will soon be able to come to you.

Come october- springfield will be one of the first cities in the country to have panera's new delivery service...st.

Louis doesn't even have it yet.

You order online, and the will bring your food right to your house of office within an eight-minute radis of the springfield locations.

We are trying to capture those guests- those single moms that are stuck in the house with their kids and can't get out, or homebound that want to eat the panera.

35 new employees are being brought on to run people's.

This could be a wave of the future..with full- menu restaurants serving you beyond their four walls.

Yes, we would totally use a delivery service.

I love to come here and hide out in a booth.

But, we could could have them come to us, too ...this cafe-based delivery will be a win-winsituation for everyone.

Panera says it'l have delivery up and running my mid-october...it's new east sunshine store opens in december.

