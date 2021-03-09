VT HPV Immunization Rates

Lauren good evening and thanks for being here... i'm lauren maloney..

Lauren let's begin tonight with health matters... immunization rates for the human papillomavirus, or h-p-v vaccine is going up in vermont.... but as local 44's rachel aragon tells us, some think it's not high enough.

Even as a health care professional --christine finely admits--she wasn't initially sold on the h-p-v vaccine.christine finley, vt dept.

Of health: "i was one of those that had to read a little bit before i did any thing and my girls were hitting sort of that age just as the hvp came out."finely-- immunization program manager for the vermont health department--says looking back--the vaccine is a no brainer.christine finley, vt dept.

Of health: "i've reviewed it, cdc's reviewed it, many of the researchers have and and i feel confident saying its a safe vaccine."the centers for disease control say---the human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

The vaccine is recommended for girls and boys between ages 10 and 11.(nat of doctor's offices)the state says its hpv vaccine rates are on the rise.

(over graphic)69 percent of girls and 66 percent of boys have received at least on hpv shot.a 16 percent increase for boys from last year.

Christine finley, vt dept.

Of health: "we're pleased with the progress made with the boys accepting the vaccine and making sure to be vaccinated because they started so much later."but the goal is at least 80 percent or higher.

(over graphic) much like where other children's vaccines rates are in the state.justin pentenrieder, american cancer society of vt: "if we had say a breast cancer vaccine there's no doubt in my mind that we would have to even promote this everybody would get vaccinated."the american cancer society of vermont says one challenge parents face with vaccine is the conversation they'll have with their kids.the cancer society says the focus should not be on how the infection is transmitted.justin pentenrieder, american cancer society of vt: "hpv immunization is cancer prevention and that's the language we want the providers to use that's the most effective language."another challenge to the vaccine...is that it requires a series of 3 shots...not one.but finley says having her daughters receive the vaccination -there are ways to ease the process.

Christine finley, vt dept.

Of health: " they went in for some none acute illness.

I think it was a sprainged ankle, i remember the nurse practitioner saying oh you're due for your hpv, that's how they made sure to get it."in burlington, rachel aragon, local 44 news.

Lauren in the last four years--since the hpv vaccine was recommended for boys-- immunization rates for the full series of the vaccine--are